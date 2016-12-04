Peter FoxGerman hip-hop and reggae musician. Born 3 September 1971
Peter Fox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10c07fca-2678-40b6-9644-cde68d3e9554
Peter Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Baigorry (born 3 September 1971), better known as Peter Fox, also known as Enuff and Pete Fox, is a German reggae and Hip hop musician from Berlin. He is also a member of the German reggae and dancehall band Seeed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Fox Tracks
Sort by
Alles Neu
Peter Fox
Alles Neu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alles Neu
Last played on
Schwarz Zu Blau
Peter Fox
Schwarz Zu Blau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Schwarz Zu Blau
Last played on
Peter Fox Links
Back to artist