Brendan James is an American, piano-based singer/songwriter from Derry, New Hampshire. James spent his early music career playing at New York City open mics before he signed to Capitol Records in 2005. At Capitol he spent a year and a half recording his debut album, but was dropped before its release during the Capitol Records/Virgin Records merger in 2007. After leaving Capitol, he self-produced and released an EP, The Ballroom Break-in. He signed to Decca Records in 2008 and has released two studio albums with the label. His debut album, The Day is Brave, was released in 2008, while his self-titled second album, Brendan James, came out in 2010. He has toured nationally to support the albums, including tours with artists such as Jason Reeves, John Mayer, Tyrone Wells, Matt White, and Amber Rubarth.