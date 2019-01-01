Sam ChatmonBorn 10 January 1897. Died 2 February 1983
Sam Chatmon
1897-01-10
Sam Chatmon Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Chatmon (January 10, 1897 – February 2, 1983) was a Delta blues guitarist and singer. He was a member of the Mississippi Sheiks. He may have been Charlie Patton's half-brother.
Sam Chatmon Tracks
Who's Gonna Love You Tonight?
Who's Gonna Love You Tonight?
Sam's Rag
Sam's Rag
Stop and Listen
Stop and Listen
