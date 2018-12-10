Máirtín O'Connor is an Irish button accordionist from Galway, Ireland, who began playing at the age of nine, and whose career has seen him as a member of many traditional music groups that include Skylark, Midnight Well, De Dannan, and The Boys of the Lough. A traditional Irish musician, O'Connor was one of the major forces of the music in the world-renowned Riverdance.

His first solo album A Connachtman's Rambles established him as a solo musician and proved a major critical success.[citation needed] O'Connor has released three albums since; Perpetual Motion, released in 1990, Chatterbox, released in 1993, and The Road West, released in 2005.