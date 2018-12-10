Máirtín O’Connor
Máirtín O’Connor
Máirtín O’Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Máirtín O'Connor is an Irish button accordionist from Galway, Ireland, who began playing at the age of nine, and whose career has seen him as a member of many traditional music groups that include Skylark, Midnight Well, De Dannan, and The Boys of the Lough. A traditional Irish musician, O'Connor was one of the major forces of the music in the world-renowned Riverdance.
His first solo album A Connachtman's Rambles established him as a solo musician and proved a major critical success.[citation needed] O'Connor has released three albums since; Perpetual Motion, released in 1990, Chatterbox, released in 1993, and The Road West, released in 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Máirtín O’Connor Tracks
Devaney's Goat / The Green Fields Of Rossbeigh / The Dairymaid
Máirtín O’Connor
Devaney's Goat / The Green Fields Of Rossbeigh / The Dairymaid
Devaney's Goat / The Green Fields Of Rossbeigh / The Dairymaid
Last played on
DEVANEY'S GOAT - THE GREEN FIELDS OF ROSSBEIGH - THE DAIRYMAID PLUS JOHNNY MCDONAGH - BODHRAN
Brendan Larrissey
Brendan Larrissey
DEVANEY'S GOAT - THE GREEN FIELDS OF ROSSBEIGH - THE DAIRYMAID PLUS JOHNNY MCDONAGH - BODHRAN
Midnight On The Water
Máirtín O’Connor
Midnight On The Water
Midnight On The Water
Last played on
Cajun Medley
Máirtín O’Connor
Cajun Medley
Cajun Medley
Last played on
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
Aly Bain
Aly Bain
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
Last played on
The Road West
Máirtín O’Connor
The Road West
The Road West
Last played on
HUMOURS OF TULLA/FOX HUNTER'S REEL/ST ANNE'S REEL
Aly Bain
Aly Bain
HUMOURS OF TULLA/FOX HUNTER'S REEL/ST ANNE'S REEL
HUMOURS OF TULLA/FOX HUNTER'S REEL/ST ANNE'S REEL
Last played on
Fandango
Máirtín O’Connor
Fandango
Fandango
Last played on
Perpetual Motion
Máirtín O’Connor
Perpetual Motion
Perpetual Motion
Last played on
Liquid Sunshine
Máirtín O’Connor
Liquid Sunshine
Liquid Sunshine
Last played on
Trip to Bright City, Farewell to the Land
Máirtín O’Connor
Trip to Bright City, Farewell to the Land
A Half Hour of Hours
Máirtín O’Connor
A Half Hour of Hours
A Half Hour of Hours
Last played on
Cat Chase Mouse
Máirtín O’Connor
Cat Chase Mouse
Cat Chase Mouse
Last played on
Carnival of Venice
Máirtín O’Connor
Carnival of Venice
Carnival of Venice
Last played on
Happy Hours
Máirtín O’Connor
Happy Hours
Happy Hours
Last played on
The Goat Jig
Máirtín O’Connor
The Goat Jig
The Goat Jig
Last played on
The Cuckoo
Máirtín O’Connor
The Cuckoo
The Cuckoo
Last played on
Hound Dog/Barlow's Knife
Máirtín O’Connor
Hound Dog/Barlow's Knife
Hound Dog/Barlow's Knife
Last played on
Sunshine and Showers
Máirtín O’Connor
Sunshine and Showers
Sunshine and Showers
Last played on
