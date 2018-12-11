Linda Louise McCartney, Lady McCartney (née Eastman; formerly See; September 24, 1941 – April 17, 1998) was an American musician, photographer, and animal rights activist and entreprenuer. She was married to Paul McCartney of the Beatles. McCartney was a professional photographer of celebrities and contemporary musicians. Her photos were also published in the book Linda McCartney's Sixties: Portrait of an Era in 1992.

Linda married McCartney in March 1969 at the registry office in Marylebone, London and thereafter went to St John's Wood Church for a blessing. Her daughter, Heather Louise, from her first marriage to Melville See, was adopted by her new husband. Together, the McCartneys had three other children.

After their marriage and the 1970 breakup of the Beatles, Paul and Linda formed the band Paul McCartney and Wings (usually just referred to as Wings) in 1971. She continued to be part of her husband's touring band following Wings' breakup in 1981 up until The New World Tour in 1993.