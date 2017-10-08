Fuzzy Duck was an English progressive rock group from London, formed in 1970. Their self-titled studio album Fuzzy Duck was released in 1971. It featured Mick Hawksworth of Five Day Week Straw Prople, Killing Floor and Andromeda, as well as Crazy World of Arthur Brown keyboardist Roy Sharland and drummer Paul Francis of Tucky Buzzard (and later of Tranquility).

The group disbanded soon after the release of their album, but enduring interest in the band led to reissues on CD by Akarma Records and Repertoire Records.

Additionally, in 1971 vocalist Garth Watt-Roy (the elder brother of bass player Norman Watt-Roy) was asked by the band Steamhammer to provide vocals for the final album, Speech (released in 1972 and produced by former Yardbirds vocalist Keith Relf). He also played guitar and sang with East of Eden and, in the 1980s, he played guitar on the Goodbye to the Island album by Bonnie Tyler, as well as with Paul Young and the Q-Tips.