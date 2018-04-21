Ronald HanmerBorn 2 February 1917. Died 23 May 1994
1917-02-02
Ronald Hanmer (2 February 1917 – 23 May 1994) was a British conductor, composer and arranger of light music, who spent his latter years in Australia. He was best known for his themes to the Adventures of P.C. 49 and Blue Hills, and is also noted for his large oeuvre of light orchestral and brass band compositions, as well as his arrangements of popular stage musicals. During the 1950s and 1960s he directed his own Latin-American percussion ensemble called "The Marimberos" on BBC radio and was, for a while, conductor of the Sydney Thompson Old-Time Orchestra for the programme "Take Your Partners"
Blue Hills Rhapsody
Ronald Hanmer
Blue Hills Rhapsody
Blue Hills Rhapsody
"In Love" from Viva Mexico
Megan Mooney, Alex McFarlane, Helenna Howie, Catherine Hamilton, Mark McGrath & Ronald Hanmer
"In Love" from Viva Mexico
"In Love" from Viva Mexico
