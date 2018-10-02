Cory GunzBorn 22 June 1987
Cory Gunz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10ae95fd-6e01-48ec-8108-d49fedcc259f
Cory Gunz Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Cory Pankey, Jr. (born June 22, 1987), better known by his stage name Cory Gunz, is an American rapper from The Bronx, New York City, New York. His father is Peter Gunz from the duo Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz. Gunz is currently signed to After Platinum Records, Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records, and Universal Republic Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cory Gunz Tracks
Sort by
6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz)
Lil Wayne
6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btdn1.jpglink
6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz)
Last played on
Cory Gunz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist