Ian CurtisBorn 15 July 1956. Died 18 May 1980
Ian Curtis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqn3l.jpg
1956-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10ae1bf6-88b2-4fb4-8fbe-8227a49803d3
Ian Curtis Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Kevin Curtis (15 July 1956 – 18 May 1980) was an English singer-songwriter and musician. He was the lead singer and lyricist of the post-punk band Joy Division. Joy Division released their debut album, Unknown Pleasures, in 1979 and recorded their follow-up, Closer, in 1980.
Curtis, who suffered from epilepsy and depression, took his own life on 18 May 1980, on the eve of Joy Division's first North American tour and shortly before the release of their second album. His suicide resulted in the band's dissolution and the subsequent formation of New Order. Curtis was known for his bass-baritone voice, dance style, and songwriting typically filled with imagery of desolation, emptiness, and alienation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Curtis Performances & Interviews
- Stephen Morris: What was Ian Curtis really like?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041n4wk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041n4wk.jpg2016-07-16T07:30:00.000ZJoy Division's drummer Stephen Morris on Ian Curtishttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n4y1
Stephen Morris: What was Ian Curtis really like?
- Stephen Morris: "We fought against what people said we were"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041n4wk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041n4wk.jpg2016-07-16T07:30:00.000ZStephen Morris on how Joy Division were perceived in the early days.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n51c
Stephen Morris: "We fought against what people said we were"
- Peter Saville: My Creative Relationship with Joy Divisionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpg2016-07-16T07:00:00.000ZPeter Saville, the artist behind Joy Division’s iconic album sleeves speaks to Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041l92c
Peter Saville: My Creative Relationship with Joy Division
- Jennifer Otter Bickerdike: "I visited Ian Curtis' grave every month"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw71.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw71.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZDr. Jennifer Otter Bickerdike on why people cling on to bands like Joy Division.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041kwc2
Jennifer Otter Bickerdike: "I visited Ian Curtis' grave every month"
- Jennifer Otter Bickerdike: Fandom & Joy Divisionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw71.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw71.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZDr. Jennifer Otter Bickerdike is a media and music academic, specialising in fan culture and she speaks to Mary Anne Hobbs about Fandom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041ky9j
Jennifer Otter Bickerdike: Fandom & Joy Division
- Peter Saville: "Joy Division were like cousins to me"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZPeter Saville the artist behind both of Joy Division's album sleeves speaks to Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n3fk
Peter Saville: "Joy Division were like cousins to me"
- Peter Saville: The Last Time I Saw Ian Curtishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZPeter Saville the artist behind both of Joy Division's album sleeves speaks to Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n3hx
Peter Saville: The Last Time I Saw Ian Curtis
- Peter Saville: Working on Unknown Pleasureshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041l480.jpg2016-07-16T06:30:00.000ZPeter Saville the artists behind both of Joy Division's album sleeves speaks to Mary Annehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041n3mb
Peter Saville: Working on Unknown Pleasures
Ian Curtis Tracks
Sort by
Overture to Deidamia HWV 42
George Frideric Handel
Overture to Deidamia HWV 42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Overture to Deidamia HWV 42
Last played on
Latest Ian Curtis News
Ian Curtis Links
Back to artist