Eldridge HolmesBorn 1942. Died 13 November 1998
Eldridge Holmes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10ab7ecd-1d5c-4b54-ab62-bbd26e9f80c0
Eldridge Holmes Biography (Wikipedia)
Eldridge Holmes (1942 – November 13, 1998) was a New Orleans singer, who recorded throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s, primarily with producer Allen Toussaint. First recorded by Toussaint in a traditional New Orleans R&B style on Poor Me, Holmes progressed to soul and funk, occasionally achieving release on national labels, but never cracking the R&B charts. He seems to have stopped recording by the mid-70s.
A native of Violet, Louisiana, according to the Funky 16 Corners web site, Holmes died in November 1998 after working variously as a bus driver, nursing assistant, asbestos worker and mechanic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eldridge Holmes Tracks
Sort by
Pop, Popcorn Children
Eldridge Holmes
Pop, Popcorn Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pop, Popcorn Children
Last played on
Eldridge Holmes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist