Eldridge Holmes (1942 – November 13, 1998) was a New Orleans singer, who recorded throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s, primarily with producer Allen Toussaint. First recorded by Toussaint in a traditional New Orleans R&B style on Poor Me, Holmes progressed to soul and funk, occasionally achieving release on national labels, but never cracking the R&B charts. He seems to have stopped recording by the mid-70s.

A native of Violet, Louisiana, according to the Funky 16 Corners web site, Holmes died in November 1998 after working variously as a bus driver, nursing assistant, asbestos worker and mechanic.