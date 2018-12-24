Vernon HandleyBorn 11 November 1930. Died 10 September 2008
Vernon Handley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05yx395.jpg
1930-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10ab5755-ad56-4e85-a30f-ccfee81cf9d5
Vernon Handley Biography (Wikipedia)
Vernon George "Tod" Handley CBE (11 November 1930 – 10 September 2008) was a British conductor, known in particular for his support of British composers. He was born of a Welsh father and an Irish mother into a musical family in Enfield, London. He acquired the nickname "Tod" because his feet were turned in at his birth, which his father simply summarised: "They toddle". Handley preferred the use of the name "Tod" throughout his life over his given names.
Vernon Handley Tracks
The Wanderer
Edward Elgar
Adventure Overture
Arnold Bax
The Red Knight's Mazurka (Checkmate)
Arthur Bliss
2 Elegiac melodies Op.34 (The last spring)
Edvard Grieg
Celtic Symphony (4th and 5th mvts)
Granville Bantock
Elizabethan Serenade
Ronald Binge
A Flourish for Orchestra, Op 112
Malcolm Arnold
The Garden of Fand
Arnold Bax
Dance for violin and orchestra, Op 7 No 2
Herbert Howells
Symphony for Double String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Elizabeth Maconchy
Owls (from 4 Choral Songs, op. 53)
Edward Elgar
Adam Zero (Awakening of Love and Dance of Summer)
Arthur Bliss
By the River (Florida Suite)
Frederick Delius
Pomp and Circumstance March No 5 in C major, Op 39
Edward Elgar
Sinfonia Antartica - 5th movement, Epilogue (Alla marcia moderato [ma non troppo])
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Evening Song (Sappho)
Granville Bantock
London Suite (Knightsbridge - March)
Eric Coates
Concertino for oboe and strings
Malcolm Arnold
Lonely waters (Two Pieces for small orchestra)
Ernest John Moeran
Proud Thames
Elizabeth Maconchy
Tintagel
Arnold Bax
Into The Twilight
Arnold Bax
Symphony No. 5 in D major, Op. 56, "L'Allegro ed il Pensieroso" (3rd mvt)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Celtic Symphony
Granville Bantock
Symphony No 7, 'Sinfonia Antartica' (2nd mvt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Westminster Waltz
Robert Farnon
Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G major, Op 39
Edward Elgar
A London Symphony (3rd movement)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphony No.3, 2nd movement
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concertino for double string orchestra (Op.47)
Sir Eugene Goossens
Eclogue Op. 10
Gerald Finzi
Nocturne (Love's Labour's Lost - Suite)
Gerald Finzi
Symphony No 5 in D major (3rd mvt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Bax Spring Fire
Arnold Bax
Symphony No.5 in D major, Op.56 (3rd mvt)
Charles Villiers Stanford
On hearing the first cuckoo in Spring
Frederick Delius
Green (A Colour Symphony)
Arthur Bliss
Pierrot of the Minute
Granville Bantock
Symphonie espagnole, Op 21 (5th mvt)
Édouard Lalo
La capricieuse, Op 17
Edward Elgar
Violin Concerto in B minor, Op 61 (2nd mvt)
Edward Elgar
Purple (A Colour Symphony)
Arthur Bliss
Suite "Veris Gratia" op 9. Movts iii and iv
Kenneth Leighton
Playlists featuring Vernon Handley
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 31 - A tribute to Malcolm Sargent - Prom Programme 25 July 1960
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 31 - A tribute to Malcolm Sargent - Prom Programme 25 July 1960
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 02 - In memoriam Charles Groves (10/3/1915 - 20/6/1992)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 02 - In memoriam Charles Groves (10/3/1915 - 20/6/1992)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
