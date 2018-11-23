Jeff MalulekeSouth African musician
Jeff Maluleke (born 1977) is an award-winning South African musician of the M'nwanati people. Jeff was born to Dora and Johannes Maluleke in the town of Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga in 1977. In 2002, the Kora All-Africa Music Awards honoured him as the "Revelation of the Year".
