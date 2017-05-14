The Wise Guyz
The Wise Guyz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10a4073e-6ef5-4a24-8f65-e8f907e2a005
The Wise Guyz Tracks
Sort by
Jumpin` record
The Wise Guyz
Jumpin` record
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumpin` record
Last played on
BABY LET ME ROCK
The Wise Guyz
BABY LET ME ROCK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BABY LET ME ROCK
Last played on
The Wise Guyz Links
Back to artist