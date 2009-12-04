Sonic Syndicate is a metalcore band from Falkenberg, Sweden. They are influenced by Swedish melodic death metal bands such as In Flames and Soilwork and American metalcore bands like Killswitch Engage and All That Remains.

The band was founded in 2002 by brothers Richard (vocals) and Roger Sjunnesson (guitars) with their younger cousin Robin Sjunnesson (guitars) under the name Fallen Angels, finally switching to Sonic Syndicate in 2004. As of today the band consists of Robin (now the only original member) alongside British singer Nathan J. Biggs, bass player Michel Bärzén and drummer Peter Wallenäs.