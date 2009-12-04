Sonic SyndicateFormed 2002
Sonic Syndicate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10a402b7-0e50-4479-b007-9cfdd5eaa287
Sonic Syndicate Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonic Syndicate is a metalcore band from Falkenberg, Sweden. They are influenced by Swedish melodic death metal bands such as In Flames and Soilwork and American metalcore bands like Killswitch Engage and All That Remains.
The band was founded in 2002 by brothers Richard (vocals) and Roger Sjunnesson (guitars) with their younger cousin Robin Sjunnesson (guitars) under the name Fallen Angels, finally switching to Sonic Syndicate in 2004. As of today the band consists of Robin (now the only original member) alongside British singer Nathan J. Biggs, bass player Michel Bärzén and drummer Peter Wallenäs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonic Syndicate Tracks
Sort by
Burn This City
Sonic Syndicate
Burn This City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burn This City
Last played on
Sonic Syndicate Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist