Ilker Arcayürek was born in Istanbul and grew up in Vienna. As a soloist with the Mozart Boys Choir he sang on international tours and at Wiener Volksoper, Wiener Staatsoper and Kammeroper Wien. He continued his studies with the tenor Sead Buljubasic and sang with the Arnold Schönberg Choir.

He was a member of the International Opera Studio Zürich and of the Verbier Festival Academy, and did master classes with Thomas Quasthoff, Ileana Cotrubas, Sir Thomas Allen and Alfred Brendel.

From 2013/14 Ilker was a member of Stadttheater Klagenfurt, where he sang roles such as ALFRED Die Fledermaus, PRINZ Die Liebe zu den drei Orangen, ITALIENISCHER SÄNGER Der Rosenkavalier, CHEVALIER DE LA FORCE Les Dialoguesdes Carmelites and TAMINO Die Zauberflöte.

Other appearances have included FERRANDO Così fan tutte, TAMINO Kinderzauberflöte, ALEJA The House of Dead and GONDOLIERE in Rossini’s Otello in Opernhaus Zürich, and FENTON Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor, TAMINO Die Zauberflöte and SCHWAN Carmina Burana Summer Festival Oper Klosterneuburg.

Ilker Arcayürek will be a member of the ensemble of Staatstheater Nürnberg from 2015/16, where roles will include RODOLFO La Bohème, DON OTTAVIO Don Giovanni, NADIR Les pêcheurs de perles and TACMAS/VALÉRE Les indes galantes. He was chosen to participate in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition 2015 and became finalist in the Song Prize. On the concert platform Ilker Arcayürek worked with Muhai Tang and the Zürcher Kammerorchester in Tonhalle Zürich and KKL Luzern. He sang Dichterliebe and Liederkreis Op.24 with Norman Shetler in Bonn, Beethoven C-Dur Messe with Franz Welser- Möst in Vienna and BASILIO and DON CURZIO Le Nozze di Figaro with Paul McCreesh at the Verbier Festival.