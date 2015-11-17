Dead by SunriseFormed 2005
Dead by Sunrise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10a0bbc1-4236-4de2-b827-f9fc25f3655c
Dead by Sunrise Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead by Sunrise (formerly known as Snow White Tan) was an American rock supergroup formed in 2005 by Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington. The band also consisted of Amir Derakh, Ryan Shuck, Brandon Belsky, Elias Andra, and Anthony "Fu" Valcic from Julien-K and Orgy. Dead by Sunrise's debut studio album, Out of Ashes, was released worldwide on October 13, 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dead by Sunrise Tracks
Sort by
The Morning After
Fallout
The Morning After
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Morning After
Last played on
Hey You
Dead by Sunrise
Hey You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey You
Last played on
End Of The World
Dead by Sunrise
End Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End Of The World
Last played on
My Suffering
Dead by Sunrise
My Suffering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Suffering
Last played on
Crawl Back In
Dead By Sunrise
Crawl Back In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4yv.jpglink
Crawl Back In
Performer
Last played on
Dead by Sunrise Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist