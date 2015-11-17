Dead by Sunrise (formerly known as Snow White Tan) was an American rock supergroup formed in 2005 by Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington. The band also consisted of Amir Derakh, Ryan Shuck, Brandon Belsky, Elias Andra, and Anthony "Fu" Valcic from Julien-K and Orgy. Dead by Sunrise's debut studio album, Out of Ashes, was released worldwide on October 13, 2009.