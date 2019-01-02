Dev NegiBorn 25 June 1989
Dev Negi
1989-06-25
Dev Negi Biography (Wikipedia)
Dev Negi (born 25 June 1989) is an Indian playback singer from Dwarahat, Uttarakhand. He is currently active in Bollywood and has recorded songs for films, albums & television. His latest song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 from Judwaa 2 is the remake of 90's blockbuster song Tan Tana Tan Tan from the original film Judwaa.
Dev Negi Tracks
Sweetheart
Dev Negi
Sweetheart
Sweetheart
Butterfly
Aman Trikha
Butterfly
Butterfly
Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)
Dev Negi
Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)
Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)
Aala Re Aala
Dev Negi
Aala Re Aala
Aala Re Aala
Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12
Dev Negi
Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12
Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12
Sweety Tera Drama
Dev Negi
Sweety Tera Drama
Sweety Tera Drama
