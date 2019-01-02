Dev Negi (born 25 June 1989) is an Indian playback singer from Dwarahat, Uttarakhand. He is currently active in Bollywood and has recorded songs for films, albums & television. His latest song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 from Judwaa 2 is the remake of 90's blockbuster song Tan Tana Tan Tan from the original film Judwaa.