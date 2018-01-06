WingSinger Wing Han Tsang. Born 1960
Wing
1960
Wing Biography (Wikipedia)
Wing Han Tsang (Chinese: 曾咏韓; pinyin: Zēng Yǒnghán; b. 1960), popularly known simply as Wing, is a New Zealand singer of Chinese origin. She is known for her unique singing style, which has drawn comparisons to Florence Foster Jenkins and Mrs. Miller. She is an example of outsider music.
Wing Tracks
