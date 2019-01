Wing Han Tsang (Chinese: 曾咏韓; pinyin: Zēng Yǒnghán; b. 1960), popularly known simply as Wing, is a New Zealand singer of Chinese origin. She is known for her unique singing style, which has drawn comparisons to Florence Foster Jenkins and Mrs. Miller. She is an example of outsider music.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia