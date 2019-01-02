Maren Larae Morris (born April 10, 1990) is an American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer. She has released four studio albums. Her 2015 extended play, Maren Morris, charted on two Billboard charts. Her major label debut album, Hero, reached number five on the Billboard 200 chart and number one on the Top Country Albums chart.

Her debut single, "My Church", peaked at number one on the Country Digital Songs chart in 2016 and reached the top five on the US Hot Country Songs chart and won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance. Her third single, "I Could Use a Love Song", was her first to reach number one on the Country Airplay Charts. She provided vocals for "The Middle", a pop collaboration with Zedd and Grey, released in January 2018, which reached No. 5 in the US and received 3 nominations at the 61st Grammy Awards.