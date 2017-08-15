Hyperion Ensemble is a chamber music ensemble from Romania, based in Bucharest. It was founded in 1976 by composer Iancu Dumitrescu and specializes in the performance of contemporary classical music, more particular it is the main promoter in Romania of the Spectral Music trend. Hyperion performed all over the world, and premiered the major works of Iancu Dumitrescu and Ana-Maria Avram Hyperion Ensemble's performances are hyper-spectralist, transformational and acousmatic. Hyperion Ensemble realized many broadcastings for Radio Shows and a lot of LPs and Compact-Disc, particularly the 24 CD series with Dumitrescu and Avram's music.