Lucky MillinderBorn 8 August 1910. Died 28 September 1966
Lucky Millinder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1910-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/108e3471-2cd5-4a88-939e-0bedf463dfa7
Lucky Millinder Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucius Venable "Lucky" Millinder (August 8, 1910 – September 28, 1966) was an American rhythm-and-blues and swing bandleader. Although he could not read or write music, did not play an instrument and rarely sang, his showmanship and musical taste made his bands successful. His group was said to have been the greatest big band to play rhythm and blues, and gave work to a number of musicians who later became influential at the dawn of the rock and roll era. He was inducted into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in 1986.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucky Millinder Tracks
Sort by
Shorty's Got To Go
Lucky Millinder
Shorty's Got To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shorty's Got To Go
Last played on
Apollo Jump
Lucky Millinder
Apollo Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apollo Jump
Last played on
All the Time
Lucky Millinder
All the Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the Time
Last played on
Let me off uptown
Lucky Millinder
Let me off uptown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let me off uptown
Last played on
Besark Boogie
Lucky Millinder
Besark Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besark Boogie
Last played on
Oh Babe
Lucky Millinder
Oh Babe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Babe
Last played on
Little John Special
Lucky Millinder
Little John Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little John Special
Last played on
I Want a Tall Skinny Papa
Lucky Millinder
I Want a Tall Skinny Papa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want a Tall Skinny Papa
Last played on
Who Threw the Whiskey in the Well?
Lucky Millinder
Who Threw the Whiskey in the Well?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Threw the Whiskey in the Well?
Last played on
'Little John Special' [rec. 29 Jul 1942, NYC]
Lucky Millinder
'Little John Special' [rec. 29 Jul 1942, NYC]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Millinder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist