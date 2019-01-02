Andrew Maurice Gold (August 2, 1951 – June 3, 2011) was an American singer, songwriter, musician and arranger. His works include the US Top 10 single "Lonely Boy" (1977), as well as "Thank You for Being a Friend" (1978) and the UK Top Five hit "Never Let Her Slip Away" (1978). He had further international chart success in the 1980s as the lead singer of Wax, a collaboration with English musician and songwriter Graham Gouldman.

Gold was a multi-instrumentalist who played guitar, bass, keyboards, accordion, synthesizer, harmonica, saxophone, flute, drums and percussion, and more arcane musical instruments such as ukulele, musette, and harmonium. He was also a producer, sound engineer, film composer, session musician, actor, and painter.

Gold played and recorded with artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Paul McCartney, Don Henley, James Taylor, Brian Wilson, Roy Orbison, Ringo Starr, Carly Simon, John Waite, Roxy Music, Jennifer Warnes, Stephen Bishop, America, Nicolette Larson, Maria Muldaur, Neil Diamond, Barbi Benton, Eric Carmen, Juice Newton, Leo Sayer, Freddie Mercury, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Karla Bonoff, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Cher, Jesse McCartney and J. D. Souther.