Alex Adair (born 3 March 1994) is a British DJ, producer and remixer from West Chiltington. He is best known for his remix of Ed Sheeran's single "Thinking Out Loud" and the 2014 single "Make Me Feel Better", which entered at number 13 on the UK Singles Chart.

