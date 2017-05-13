Naviband (also called NAVI) is a Belarusian band from Minsk. The band is founded by vocalist and guitarist Arciom Lukjanienka and vocalist and keyboardist Ksienija Žuk, but also features guitarist Aliaksandr Taboĺski, bassist Uladzislaŭ Čaščavik, and drummer Uladzimir Biehier. They represented Belarus in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, with the song "Historyja majho žyccia" finishing in 17th place.