Dominick FarinacciBorn 3 March 1983
Dominick Farinacci
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10800b4d-813f-4c4a-b28c-52a29832ad27
Dominick Farinacci Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominick Farinacci (born March 3, 1983) is an American jazz trumpeter, composer, and big band leader. He is currently signed to the Mack Avenue label. Farinacci was one of eighteen artists worldwide invited to be a part of the inaugural class of the Jazz Studies Program at The Juilliard School. Farinacci has won the "International New Star Award", Disney's "New Star Award", and topped the charts as one of Japan's No. 1 jazz musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dominick Farinacci Tracks
Sort by
Bamboleo
Dominick Farinacci
Bamboleo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bamboleo
Last played on
Dominick Farinacci Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist