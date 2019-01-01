James TaylorSinger-songwriter and guitarist. Born 12 March 1948
James Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
James Vernon Taylor (born March 12, 1948) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. A five-time Grammy Award winner, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
Taylor achieved his breakthrough in 1970 with the No. 3 single "Fire and Rain" and had his first No. 1 hit in 1971 with his recording of "You've Got a Friend", written by Carole King in the same year. His 1976 Greatest Hits album was certified Diamond and has sold 12 million US copies. Following his 1977 album, JT, he has retained a large audience over the decades. Every album that he released from 1977 to 2007 sold over 1 million copies. He enjoyed a resurgence in chart performance during the late 1990s and 2000s, when he recorded some of his most-awarded work (including Hourglass, October Road, and Covers). He achieved his first number-one album in the US in 2015 with his recording Before This World.
James Taylor Tracks
You've Got a Friend
Auld Lang Syne
Everyday
Fire and Rain
How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You)
Your Smiling Face
Carolina On My Mind
Home by Another Way
Sweet Baby James
Carolina in My Mind
Montana
Handy Man
Her Town Too
Up on the Roof
Country Road
Sailing to Philadelphia
