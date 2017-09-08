The Dresden DollsFormed 2000
The Dresden Dolls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwgt.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/107c7983-0728-46ea-8550-77e698adf690
The Dresden Dolls Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dresden Dolls is an American musical duo from Boston, Massachusetts. Formed in 2000, the group consists of Amanda Palmer (lead vocals and piano; additional: keyboards, harmonica, ukulele) and Brian Viglione (drums and percussion; additional: guitar, bass guitar, backing vocals). The two describe their style as "Brechtian punk cabaret", a phrase invented by Palmer because she was "terrified" that the press would invent a name that "would involve the word gothic". The Dresden Dolls are part of an underground dark cabaret movement that started gaining momentum in the early 2000s.[citation needed]
The Dresden Dolls Tracks
Coin Operated Boy
The Dresden Dolls
Coin Operated Boy
Coin Operated Boy
Mrs O
The Dresden Dolls
Mrs O
Mrs O
Girl Anachronism
The Dresden Dolls
Girl Anachronism
Girl Anachronism
Coin-Operated Boy
The Dresden Dolls
Coin-Operated Boy
Coin-Operated Boy
Life On Mars
The Dresden Dolls
Life On Mars
Life On Mars
Dirty Business
The Dresden Dolls
Dirty Business
Dirty Business
Pretty In Pink
The Dresden Dolls
Pretty In Pink
Pretty In Pink
Necessary Evil
The Dresden Dolls
Necessary Evil
Necessary Evil
My Alcoholic Friends
The Dresden Dolls
My Alcoholic Friends
My Alcoholic Friends
The Dresden Dolls Links
