Sharon Shannon
1968-06-08
Sharon Shannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Shannon (born 8 June 1968) is an Irish musician best known for her work with the accordion and for her fiddle technique. She also plays the tin whistle and melodeon. Her self-titled debut album, in 1991, Sharon Shannon was the best-selling album of traditional Irish music ever released there. Beginning with Irish folk music, her work demonstrates a wide-ranging number of musical influences. She won the lifetime achievement award at the 2009 Meteor Awards.
Sharon Shannon Performances & Interviews
Skerryvore & Sharon Shannon – Can't Find the Cure
2016-07-22
Skerryvore & Sharon Shannon air àrd-ùrlar Fèis Chiùil Thiriodh 2016.
Skerryvore & Sharon Shannon – Can’t Find the Cure
Sharon Shannon Tracks
The Galway Girl
Sharon Shannon
The Jewels of the Ocean / Lizzie in the Low Ground
Frankie Gavin
Fare Thee Well
Sharon Shannon
Gaffo's Ball
Sharon Shannon
Albatross
Sharon Shannon
Magic Foot
Sharon Shannon
Shove The Pig's Foot A Little Further Into The Fire
Aly Bain
Madonna Groove
Sharon Shannon
Galway Girl
Steve Earle
Windchime / Hogs And Heifers / Reel Rascal
Sharon Shannon
The Clare Reel / An Coilleach
Sharon Shannon
With Her Lovely Long Hair/John Brady's Jig/Richard Dwyer's Reel/The Holly Bush
Sharon Shannon
Calums Road
Sharon Shannon
Libertango (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
Sharon Shannon
A sore point (Tent Session)
Sharon Shannon
Frenchys Reel (Tent Session)
Sharon Shannon
Rosheen Bay (Tent Session)
Sharon Shannon
Blackbird
Traditional, Sharon Shannon & Sharon Shannon
The Hounds Of Letterfrack
Sharon Shannon
Sacred Earth
Sharon Shannon
Blackbird
Sharon Shannon
The Road to Corrundulla
Sharon Shannon
The Silver Spire / The Green Fields of Glentown / The Mountain Road
Sharon Shannon
The Bucks Of Oranmore/King Of The Pipers
Frankie Gavin
Saints And Angels
Sharon Shannon
Banks Of The Old Pontchartrain
Sharon Shannon
Frenchie's Reel
Sharon Shannon
Hogs And Heifers / Mortgage Burn / A Birthday Polka
Sharon Shannon
Love, love, love (feat. John Prine & Mary Staunton)
Sharon Shannon
Love Love Love
Sharon Shannon
