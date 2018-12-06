Jordan Mackenzie Smith (born November 4, 1993) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician from Harlan, Kentucky. Smith began singing in his church choir and continued through his college education at Lee University where he was a member of the Lee Singers.

In 2015 he gained national recognition when he won season nine of the singing competition The Voice. During his time on The Voice he was the show's first artist of the season to reach No. 1 in sales of pop songs in the iTunes Store, and set new sales marks on Billboard charts.