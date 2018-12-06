Jordan Smith"The Voice" contestant. Born 1993
Jordan Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1076e4ce-b9a5-4c5a-a659-7990a0d5ac5d
Jordan Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Mackenzie Smith (born November 4, 1993) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician from Harlan, Kentucky. Smith began singing in his church choir and continued through his college education at Lee University where he was a member of the Lee Singers.
In 2015 he gained national recognition when he won season nine of the singing competition The Voice. During his time on The Voice he was the show's first artist of the season to reach No. 1 in sales of pop songs in the iTunes Store, and set new sales marks on Billboard charts.
Jordan Smith Tracks
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Jordan Smith
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
Jordan Smith
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
Stand In The Light
Jordan Smith
Stand In The Light
Mary, Did You Know? (The Voice Performance)
Jordan Smith
Mary, Did You Know? (The Voice Performance)
Somebody To Love (The Voice Performance)
Jordan Smith
Somebody To Love (The Voice Performance)
