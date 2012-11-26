The FlysUK punk band. Formed 1976. Disbanded 1980
1976
The Flys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flys were a British punk rock band that originally formed in 1976 in Coventry, England. After the self-release of their initial EP, Bunch of Fives, they were signed by EMI Records. With EMI they released the albums Waikiki Beach Refugees and Own. In 1980 they changed labels to Parlophone but soon disbanded.
Waikiki Beach Refugees
The Flys
Waikiki Beach Refugees
Waikiki Beach Refugees
Love And A Molotov Cocktail
The Flys
Love And A Molotov Cocktail
Love And A Molotov Cocktail
