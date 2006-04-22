Kevin JohansenBorn 21 June 1964
Kevin Johansen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1075ffe4-db71-4ac7-bd4c-0afa1ef6947f
Kevin Johansen Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Johansen (born 21 June 1964) is an Argentinian rock musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Johansen Tracks
Sort by
La falla de San Andres (The San Andreas Fault)
Kevin Johansen
La falla de San Andres (The San Andreas Fault)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No voy a ser yo (It's not going to be me)
Kevin Johansen
No voy a ser yo (It's not going to be me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No voy a ser yo (It's not going to be me)
Desde que te perdi (Since I lost you)
Kevin Johansen
Desde que te perdi (Since I lost you)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desde que te perdi (Since I lost you)
Oops
Kevin Johansen
Oops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oops
Kevin Johansen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist