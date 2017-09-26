Abdul WadudBorn 30 April 1947
Abdul Wadud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1073bc9d-53de-49b3-bc41-ee0fbead1a54
Abdul Wadud Biography (Wikipedia)
Abdul Wadud (born April 30, 1947, as Ron (Ronald) DeVaughn in Cleveland, Ohio), is an American cellist known for his work in jazz and classical settings.
His son Is R&B Singer Raheem DeVaughn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Abdul Wadud Tracks
Sort by
Camille
Abdul Wadud
Camille
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Camille
Last played on
Back to artist