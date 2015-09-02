Lucy Love
Lucy Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Love is a rapper, singer and artist from Copenhagen, Denmark.
Lucy Love Tracks
Colors (Tazer Remix)
Tom Shorterz
Colours
Tom Shorterz
Colours
Lucy Love
Round & Round (feat. Lucy Love)
Dismantle
We Are The Stars (Tom Shorterz Remix)
Lucy Love
10 Steps
Lucy Love
