Antonio BanderasBorn 10 August 1960
Antonio Banderas
1960-08-10
Antonio Banderas Biography (Wikipedia)
José Antonio Domínguez Bandera (born 10 August 1960), known professionally as Antonio Banderas, is a Spanish actor, director, producer, and singer. He began his acting career with a series of films by director Pedro Almodóvar and then appeared in high-profile Hollywood films, especially in the 1990s, including Assassins, Evita, Interview with the Vampire, Philadelphia, Desperado, The Mask of Zorro, Take the Lead, The Expendables 3 and Spy Kids. Banderas also provided the voice of Puss in Boots in the Shrek series and its spin-off film Puss in Boots as well as the bee in the U.S. Nasonex commercials.
Antonio Banderas Tracks
And The Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)
Antonio Banderas
And The Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)
And The Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)
Last played on
High Flying Adored
Antonio Banderas
High Flying Adored
High Flying Adored
Last played on
The Lady's Got Potential
Antonio Banderas
The Lady's Got Potential
The Lady's Got Potential
Last played on
Livin' La Vida Loca
Eddie Murphy
Livin' La Vida Loca
Livin' La Vida Loca
Last played on
Goodnight And Thank You
Madonna
Goodnight And Thank You
Goodnight And Thank You
Last played on
Only With You
Antonio Banderas
Only With You
Only With You
Last played on
Antonio Banderas Links
