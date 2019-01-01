Michel’leUS R&B artist on Death Row Records. Born 5 December 1970
Michel'le Denise Toussant (born December 5, 1970), known mononymously as Michel'le, is an American R&B singer and songwriter. She is best known for her songs from the late–1980s to early–1990s. Her most notable songs were two Billboard R&B chart toppers "No More Lies" (a top 10 hit on the Hot 100) and "Something In My Heart". Her signature childlike speaking voice is a startling contrast to her strong and soulful singing vocals. Between 2013 and 2015, Michel'le was one of six members on the TV One reality show R&B Divas: Los Angeles.
