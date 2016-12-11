Roque Baños López (born 1968) is a Spanish music composer whose place of birth is Jumilla, a municipality in the Spanish region of Murcia. Baños graduated from Boston's Berklee College of Music in 1995 and has since scored both Spanish and English-language films. He has received numerous awards for his compositional work, including the Spanish Goya Award for Best Original Score in both 2008 and 2009.