Bill LordanBorn 22 May 1947
Bill Lordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/106b0fad-c8ba-4d17-97a4-e1a37cbe4c7f
Bill Lordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Lordan (born May 22, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN), is an American rock music drummer who has been in a number of bands, such as The Mystics, Gypsy, Robin Trower Band and Sly & The Family Stone. He began playing in sixth grade when his teacher offered after-school lessons.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Lordan Tracks
Sort by
End Game
Jack Bruce
End Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzk.jpglink
End Game
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bill Lordan
Back to artist