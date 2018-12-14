Roger ChaseBorn 1953
Roger Chase
1953
Roger Chase Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Chase (born in London in 1953) is a British violist who currently teaches at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.
Roger Chase Tracks
Duo for flute and viola, Op 10
Malcolm Arnold
Duo for flute and viola, Op 10
Duo for flute and viola, Op 10
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Fantasy for solo clarinet, Op 87
Malcolm Arnold
Fantasy for solo clarinet, Op 87
Fantasy for solo clarinet, Op 87
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Elegiac Trio
Arnold Bax
Elegiac Trio
Elegiac Trio
Interlude (Sonata for flute, viola and harp)
Claude Debussy
Interlude (Sonata for flute, viola and harp)
Interlude (Sonata for flute, viola and harp)
Quintet for flute, violin, viola, horn and bassoon
Malcolm Arnold
Quintet for flute, violin, viola, horn and bassoon
Quintet for flute, violin, viola, horn and bassoon
Shroud For A Nightingale
Roger Chase
Shroud For A Nightingale
Shroud For A Nightingale
Quintet for harp and strings
Arnold Bax, Skaila Kanga, Marcia Crayford, Iris Juda, Roger Chase, Christopher van Kampen & Nash Ensemble
Quintet for harp and strings
Quintet for harp and strings
Sonata for flute, viola and harp (3rd mvt)
Claude Debussy
Sonata for flute, viola and harp (3rd mvt)
Sonata for flute, viola and harp (3rd mvt)
Sonatina for clarinet and piano, Op 29 (3rd mvt)
Malcolm Arnold
Sonatina for clarinet and piano, Op 29 (3rd mvt)
Sonatina for clarinet and piano, Op 29 (3rd mvt)
Elegiac Trio
Arnold Bax, Philippa Davies, Roger Chase & Skaila Kanga
Elegiac Trio
Elegiac Trio
Rosa Mystica: Allegro vivace ma serioso/Molto moderato/Allegretto semplice
William Henry Bell
Rosa Mystica: Allegro vivace ma serioso/Molto moderato/Allegretto semplice
Rosa Mystica: Allegro vivace ma serioso/Molto moderato/Allegretto semplice
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Phantasy in D minor for viola and orchestra
Arnold Bax, Roger Chase, BBC Concert Orchestra & Stephen Bell
Phantasy in D minor for viola and orchestra
Phantasy in D minor for viola and orchestra
Oboe Quartet, Op 61
Gareth Hulse
Oboe Quartet, Op 61
Oboe Quartet, Op 61
Trio for flute, viola and bassoon, Op 6
Roger Chase
Trio for flute, viola and bassoon, Op 6
Trio for flute, viola and bassoon, Op 6
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Rodney Slatford, Franz Schubert, The Nash Ensemble, Marcia Crayford, Roger Chase, Christopher van Kampen & Ian Brown
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-15T12:31:44
15
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-31T12:31:44
31
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
