Jan KiepuraBorn 16 May 1902. Died 15 August 1966
Jan Kiepura
Jan Kiepura Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Wiktor Kiepura (May 16, 1902 – August 15, 1966) was a Polish singer (tenor) and actor.
Jan Kiepura Tracks
MY SONG FOR YOU
