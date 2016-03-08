Meredith Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/106858f3-91ec-4a12-8432-9936e4f174d8
Meredith Hall Tracks
Sort by
A chantar
Comtessa de Diá
A chantar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A chantar
Ensemble
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqjq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-06T12:56:41
6
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist