Sticky Fingers is a reggae fusion/indie rock band formed in 2008 in Sydney, Australia. The band consists of Dylan Frost (lead vocals/guitar), Paddy Cornwall (bass/vocals), Seamus Coyle (lead guitar), Beaker Best (drums/percussion) and Freddy Crabs (keys/synth). Former band member Taras Hrubyj-Piper (guitar/keyboards) left the band in 2009, shortly after their debut EP Helping Hand was released.

They have released three studio albums: Caress Your Soul (2013), Land of Pleasure (2014) and Westway (The Glitter & The Slums) (2016) as well as three EP's: Helping Hand (2009), Extended Play (2010), and Happy Endings (2011). Their most recent album was the first album to debut and appear at number 1 on the Australian Albums Chart.

On 5 December 2016 the band announced they would be going on an indefinite hiatus in February, due to several internal issues. On 26 March 2018, the band announced their return via a post on their Instagram account.