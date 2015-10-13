Remi Nicole Wilson, better known as Remi Nicole, is a British singer-songwriter and actress who was born in North London, but now resides in Los Angeles. She is best known for her single "Go Mr Sunshine", which was released in 2007. Her debut album, My Conscience and I, was released later that year and her second, Cupid Shoot Me, on 31 August 2009. As an actress she is credited as Remi Wilson.