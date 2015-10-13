Remi NicoleBorn 6 April 1983
1983-04-06
Remi Nicole Wilson, better known as Remi Nicole, is a British singer-songwriter and actress who was born in North London, but now resides in Los Angeles. She is best known for her single "Go Mr Sunshine", which was released in 2007. Her debut album, My Conscience and I, was released later that year and her second, Cupid Shoot Me, on 31 August 2009. As an actress she is credited as Remi Wilson.
Rock N Roll
Remi Nicole
Rock N Roll
Rock N Roll
Last played on
Go With The Flow
Remi Nicole
Go With The Flow
Go With The Flow
Last played on
