SiskinLondon-based female duo. Formed 2008
Siskin
2008
Siskin Biography (Wikipedia)
Siskin are a British pop music duo. The ensemble consists of Galen Ayers, daughter of musician Kevin Ayers, and Kirsty Newton. Galen Ayers lists her contributions as “vocals, guitars, lyrics, elegance” and credits her friend and fellow singer-songwriter Kirsty Newton with “keys, bass, vocals, lunacy”. They have been described as “beautiful, talented but unimpressed by the get-rich-quick blandishments of the mainstream”. They describe themselves as “two very different girls from very different backgrounds who were lucky to discover that they could make beautiful music together.”
