Matumbi
Matumbi were one of the top British reggae bands of the 1970s and early 1980s, and are best known as the first successful band of guitarist and record producer Dennis Bovell.
Empire Road (TV Theme)
After Tonight
Man In Me
Frenz
Point Of View
Music In The Air (Radio 1 Session, 28 Feb 1978)
Chatty Chatty (Radio 1 Session, 28 Feb 1978)
Rock (Radio 1 Session, 28 Feb 1978)
Rain & Drops Dub
I Can't Get Enough (Of This Reggae Stuff)
MUSIC IN THE AIR
The Man In Me
