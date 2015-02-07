Edward Emanuel Barefield (December 12, 1909 in Iowa – January 4, 1991 in New York City) was an American jazz saxophonist, clarinetist and arranger most noteworthy for his work with Bennie Moten, Fletcher Henderson, Don Redman, Coleman Hawkins, Sammy Price, Bernie Young, and Ben Webster. Barefield's musical career also included work with ABC and WOR radio as well as appearances in several films.

Barefeld died of a heart attack at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on January 4, 1991.