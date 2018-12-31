Jamie Lawson (born 1 December 1975) is an English singer-songwriter and musician. He was born and raised in St Budeaux, Plymouth, England. He was the first artist to be signed by Ed Sheeran's new record label, Gingerbread Man Records. Lawson is best known for his hit single, "Wasn't Expecting That", and his self-titled album which peaked at number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2015.

Lawson released two studio albums, Last Night Stars and The Pull of the Moon, before the release of his single, "Wasn't Expecting That", in Ireland in 2011, however his success did not go beyond Ireland. Lawson's popularity abroad began in 2015, when he was signed to Gingerbread Man Records and re-released his single, "Wasn't Expecting That".