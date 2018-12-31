Jamie Lawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Lawson (born 1 December 1975) is an English singer-songwriter and musician. He was born and raised in St Budeaux, Plymouth, England. He was the first artist to be signed by Ed Sheeran's new record label, Gingerbread Man Records. Lawson is best known for his hit single, "Wasn't Expecting That", and his self-titled album which peaked at number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2015.
Lawson released two studio albums, Last Night Stars and The Pull of the Moon, before the release of his single, "Wasn't Expecting That", in Ireland in 2011, however his success did not go beyond Ireland. Lawson's popularity abroad began in 2015, when he was signed to Gingerbread Man Records and re-released his single, "Wasn't Expecting That".
- Does Jamie Lawson take orders from his boss Ed Sheeran?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hkjr5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hkjr5.jpg2017-09-29T08:15:00.000ZChris quizzes Jamie about Ed and his new album Happy Accidents.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hkhc5
Does Jamie Lawson take orders from his boss Ed Sheeran?
- Jamie Lawson - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047jcrd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047jcrd.jpg2016-10-11T22:59:00.000ZThe first artist signed to Ed Sheeran's label is joined by folk star Cara Dillon.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047jdg5
Jamie Lawson - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlights
- Jamie Lawson - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkdg6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkdg6.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZHis Glasto debut was a triumph. Singer songwriter Jamie Lawson melted everyone to pieces.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zm0j9
Jamie Lawson - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Jamie Lawson: " I can't believe I'm playing with Elton John!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xy80v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xy80v.jpg2016-06-14T08:12:00.000ZJamie speaks to Chris as he becomes the latest addition to the Hyde Park line up.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y97ky
Jamie Lawson: " I can't believe I'm playing with Elton John!"
Jamie Lawson Tracks
Sort by