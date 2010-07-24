Brandon BoydAmerican singer, leader of Incubus. Born 15 February 1976
Brandon Boyd
Brandon Boyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandon Charles Boyd (born February 15, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, author, and visual artist. He is best known as the lead vocalist of the American Multi-Platinum rock band Incubus.
Brandon Boyd Tracks
Runaway Train
Brandon Boyd
Runaway Train
Similar Artists
