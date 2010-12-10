Deen (ディーン Dīn) is a Japanese popular music band that formed in 1992. Members frequently changed until the release of the first album, and from there Deen has had four members: vocalist and lyricist Shuichi Ikemori, keyboardist and leader Koji Yamane, guitarist Shinji Tagawa and drummer Naoki Uzumoto. In January 2000, Utsumoto and in March 2018, Tagawa left the group. The band has sold over 15 million compact discs.