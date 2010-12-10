DEENJapanese pop group. Formed 1993
DEEN
1993
DEEN Biography (Wikipedia)
Deen (ディーン Dīn) is a Japanese popular music band that formed in 1992. Members frequently changed until the release of the first album, and from there Deen has had four members: vocalist and lyricist Shuichi Ikemori, keyboardist and leader Koji Yamane, guitarist Shinji Tagawa and drummer Naoki Uzumoto. In January 2000, Utsumoto and in March 2018, Tagawa left the group. The band has sold over 15 million compact discs.
Borderline Crazy
DEEN
Borderline Crazy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Borderline Crazy
Last played on
Get On
DEEN
Get On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get On
Last played on
Dey Feel It
DEEN
Dey Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dey Feel It
Last played on
Making My Name Feat. M.I.A
DEEN
Making My Name Feat. M.I.A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Making My Name Feat. M.I.A
Last played on
Get it On
DEEN
Get it On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get it On
Last played on
