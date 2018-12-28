Maxsta
Ian Koromah, better known by the stage name Maxsta, is an English grime MC from South East London. Having been an active and high profile member of the London urban music scene for several years, he recently attracted attention for being signed to Just Jam, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. A fast-paced, choppy style of delivery has led him to be compared to fellow London rapper Dizzee Rascal. He has worked with some of the most notable members in grime and UK hip hop, including Tinie Tempah, Chipmunk and Wiley.
- Maxsta and Little Nikki catch up with Charlie Slothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8jxz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8jxz.jpg2013-09-05T16:13:00.000ZMaxsta and Little Nikki join Charlie Sloth in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g6gqx
Maxsta and Little Nikki catch up with Charlie Sloth
