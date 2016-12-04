Müslüm GürsesBorn 7 May 1953. Died 3 March 2013
Müslüm Gürses
1953-05-07
Müslüm Gürses Biography (Wikipedia)
Müslüm Gürses (, born Müslüm Akbaş; 5 July 1953 – 3 March 2013), also called Müslüm Baba (literally: Papa Müslüm), was a popular Turkish arabesk singer and actor.
Müslüm Gürses Tracks
Kac Kadeh Kirildi
Müslüm Gürses
Kac Kadeh Kirildi
Kac Kadeh Kirildi
Last played on
